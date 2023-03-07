A study has revealed which retro video games will earn gamers the most cash if they trade them in.

The research, conducted by gaming site Solitaired, analysed data from popular technology trade-in site CeX to find which old video games will earn you the most money if you have them lying around at home.

They looked at the most valuable games for earlier generation consoles, including the First Generation of Microsoft’s popular Xbox which was released 22 years ago in 2001.

And it turns out that selling just a couple of old games you haven’t played for years could net you enough to buy a new console.

Here are the Xbox games you should be searching your cupboards, drawers and shelves for.

1 . Xiaolin Showdown The Xbox game that will earn gamers the most is Xiaolin Showdown, a fighting game based on the TV series of the same name. This beat ‘em up title was first released in 2006 could fetch gamers up to £243 if they trade it in. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Room Zoom: Race for Impact The second most valuable Xbox game is Room Zoom: Race for Impact, which is worth £126. This 2004 arcade-style driving game, puts players in the driving seat of toy cars, as they manoeuvre around objects in different rooms of a house. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Castlevania: Curse of Darkness The third most valuable Xbox game is Castlevania: Curse of Darkness, which is worth £81. The game was first released in 2005 and is a single-player hack-and-slash adventure game from developers Konami. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4 . Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3: Mutant Nightmare Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3: Mutant Nightmare is the fourth most valuable Xbox game, at a trade in value of £46. The game was released in 2005 and is a 3D action platformer based on the TV series. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales