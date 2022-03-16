Minecraft is well known for its surival mode, where players battle it out against zombies and other creatures during the knight. Photo: IGDB.

Players of the popular block-based open-world game Minecraft from Mojang have been experiencing issues with accessing the game today.

The game centres around surviving a world populated by zombies, skeletons, and Creepers, along with other mobs, both friendly and unfriendly.

If you can survive the night, you can also build creative houses and worlds using different types of blocks.

Build, mine, and craft what you want in this open-world game. Photo: IGDB.

However, it seems some users are not able to do any of those things currently, due to server problems affecting their access to the game.

Here’s what we know about the outage so far.

Are Minecraft servers down?

A message saying ‘You need to authenticate to Microsoft services’ seems to be the most common complaint so far.

On Downdetector, a site that tracks outage reports, it states that 903 reports were filed at 2.05pm on Wednesday March 16th.

74% of these problems are to do with server connections, while 14% were problems with gameplay and a final 12% to do with the website.

The first reports started to come in at around 1.20pm.

What have Mojang said about Minecraft being down?

Mojang have acknowledged the problem via a statement on Twitter.

“Some Minecraft services are unavailable at the moment. We are looking into the issue,” wrote a Mojang employee called Martin.

This statement was published at 1.30pm on March 16th, meaning the issues had been persisting for at least a few hours.