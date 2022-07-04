Golfer holes responsible online betting career

Former Scottish professional golfer Josh Stewart now helping to ensure responsible online gaming at Max Free Bets

The Edinburgh born digital guru is an editor for comparison betting website Max Free Bets.

His role involves promoting the industry message that gambling can be addictive and to play responsibly. He has previously worked for several prominent online sites and, as a former pro golfer, specialises in sports and iGaming.

Josh has almost a decade of experience as a freelancer and has received excellent reviews from current and previous clients, say bosses.

Max Free Bets is a comparative site for fans of sports bets, online casinos, bingo and slots, with free sign up bonuses and advice on how to turn it into real cash in your bank account.

Founder Gary Gillies, of Hampshire base parent company Riae Media Ltd, said the business is the result of a lot of hard work from a small team of online gambling and betting experts.

He said: "Although our business is conducted and based out of the United Kingdom, our platform can be accessed internationally, and we list some of the best betting websites that can be found throughout Europe and across the globe.

"Having been in the industry for the past seven years we’ve seen the developments and have been at the forefront of recommending only the best free bets and betting sites for you to choose from.

Gambling can Be addictive. Please play responsibly, says Max Free Bets

"Online betting isn’t always straightforward and sometimes a little additional help is needed, which is why we are here to help.

"We apply our keen eye to thoroughly inspect a sports book, ensuring what they offer meets our rigid, high standards before we recommend them to you, the player. To stay on top of the ever-changing and evolving industry, we offer a range of reviews, guides and posts outlining important factors to consider when sports betting and choosing new online bookies."

All the sports books on its list are independently ranked and reviewed before being recommended to readers. This helps you make an informed decision as to whether the betting site is worth visiting or better off avoiding it entirely.

Main bonus pages are updated regularly, so users are kept in the loop and get a realistic look at what the sports book is offering.

Betting offers and welcome bonuses are its specialty, because Max Free Bets aims to monitor and publish the best out there, says Gillies.

He added: "We use our experience to decide which offers are valuable and which are forgettable.

"With big sporting events, big offers normally come out of the woodwork and this is highly beneficial to punters looking to make some money on the big day.

"For yearly horse racing events like the Cheltenham Festival or Grand National, it can be a matter of having new promotions being released hourly.

"Keeping our site up to date takes a lot of time and because of our hard work, we’ve built up great relationships with some of the biggest betting sites in the business.

"This helps us find out about upcoming offers and promotions in advance; so, we really mean it when we say you’ve heard it here first! Our team frequently attends conferences to help maintain the relationships we have and to stay on top of the game."

Security is also hugely important when gambling and making sure that money is safe - which is top of the priority list for MaxFreeBets, says Mr Gillies.

"Because of this, we make sure that all the different offers and promotions are detailed and outlined accurately. This ensures that you’re aware of any and all terms and conditions associated with the sportsbook offer, before claiming it," he said.

"Only the best and most reliable sportsbooks are recommended to our readers"

Mr Gillies adds this should not be interpreted as a sign of any type of compromise – either with our content providers’ integrity or with Max Free Bets independence.

In a bid to constantly improve the site he encourages constructive feedback.