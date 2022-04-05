BAFTA Games Awards 2022: Nominees announced and how to vote on BAFTA Games Awards

All the nominations from the categories were announced in a livestream on Thursday March 3rd, a month before the awards, while the nominations for the EE Game of the Year were announced a day earlier.

Here’s what you need to know about the nominees for all 16 categories of the BAFTA Games Awards 2022.

How to watch the BAFTA Games Awards

The BAFTA Games Awards are available to watch online via livestream on most of the BAFTA social media platforms. The awards themselves will stream live on Thursday April 7th, with the Pre-Show Chat starting at 6.45pm on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook

The ceremony will then kick off at 7pm on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook, while the Post-Show Party will commence at 8.45 pm on Twitch alone.

How to vote on the BAFTA Games Awards

This year's awards feature six nominees in each of the 16 categories. Photo: BAFTA.

The EE Game of the Year is decided by public vote, which means you can take part.

You can vote on the BAFTA Games Awards website. Voting is open until 6pm on April 1st, with the awards themselves taking place on Thursday April 7th.

EE Game of the Year Nominations for BAFTA Games Awards

- Chicory: A Colorful Tale

- Deathloop

- It Takes Two

- Metroid Dread

- The Forgotten City

- Unpacking

Artistic Achievement Nominations for BAFTA Games Awards

- The Artful Escape

- It Takes Two

- Psychonauts 2

- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

- Resident Evil Village

- Returnal

Audio Achievement Nominations for BAFTA Games Awards

- The Artful Escape

- Call of Duty: Vanguard

- Deathloop

- Halo Infinite

- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

- Returnal

Evolving Game Nominations for BAFTA Games Awards

- Among Us

- Animal Crossing: New Horizons

- Apex Legends

- Disco Elysium

- Fortnite

- No Man’s Sky

Family Nominations for BAFTA Games Awards

- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

- Chicory: A Colorful Tale

- Forza Horizon 5

- Mario Party Superstars

- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

- Unpacking

Game Design Nominations for BAFTA Games Awards

- Deathloop

- Forza Horizon 5

- Inscryption

- It Takes Two

- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

- Returnal

British Game Nominations for BAFTA Games Awards

- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

- Death’s Door

- Fights in Tight Spaces

- Forza Horizon 5

- Overboard!

- Sable

Narrative Nominations for BAFTA Games Awards

- It Takes Two

- Life Is Strange: True Colors

- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

- Psychonauts 2

- Returnal

- Unpacking

Original Property Nominations for BAFTA Games Awards

- Deathloop

- Death’s Door

- Inscryption

- It Takes Two

- Returnal

- Unpacking

Game Beyond Entertainment Nominations for BAFTA Games Awards

- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

- Before Your Eyes

- Chicory: A Colorful Tale

- Game Builder Garage

- It Takes Two

- Psychonauts 2

Technical Achievement Nominations for BAFTA Games Awards

- Forza Horizon 5

- Hitman 3

- Psychonauts 2

- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

- Resident Evil Village

- Returnal

Music Nominations for BAFTA Games Awards

- Deathloop

- Far Cry 6

- Halo Infinite

- Psychonauts 2

- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

- Returnal

Animation Nominations for BAFTA Games Awards

- Call of Duty: Vanguard

- It Takes Two

- Kena: Bridge of Spirits

- Life is Strange: True Colors

- Psychonauts 2

- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Multiplayer Nominations for BAFTA Games Awards

- Back 4 Blood

- Call of Duty: Vanguard

- Forza Horizon 5

- Halo Infinite

- Hell Let Loose

- It Takes Two

Debut Game Nominations for BAFTA Games Awards

- The Artful Escape

- Eastward

- The Forgotten City

- Genesis Noir

- Maquette

- TOEM

Best Game Nominations for BAFTA Games Awards

- Deathloop

- Forza Horizon 5

- Inscryption

- It Takes Two

- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart