Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a 3D platforming adventure where players can explore a world full of abandoned structures.

It works in both single-player and co-op modes, so you can team up with friends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second player can play as the spear-wielding Bandana Waddle Dee, who can impale his enemies, while Kirby prefers to float around and inhale opponents.

Here’s all you need to know about Nintendo’s upcoming game release.

When is Kirby and the Forgotten Land's release date?

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will release on March 25th.

The game was first announced in 2021’s Nintendo Direct on September 23rd, 2021, with more details coming during Nintendo Direct 2022 on February 9th, 2022.

Kirby is back in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Photo: Nintendo.

Can you pre-order Kirby and the Forgotten Land?

You can pre-order Kirby and the Forgotten Land right now from the Nintendo online store or major physical retailers.

You can also earn up to 300 Gold Points from Nintendo for pre-ordering the game.

Is there a trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land?

Journey through a whole new and mysterious world. Photo: Nintendo.

The latest trailer dropped during Nintendo Direct, on February 9th, 2022.

Titled Mouthful Mode, the trailer shows that Kirby can now turn into various larger objects.

This includes a car, which has been fondly nicknamed Carby by fans of the game.

Other options

Mouthful Mode refers to how Kirby can inhale real-world objects and transform into them.

Kirby can also evolve his copy abilities at Waddle Dee’s Weapons Shop in Waddle Dee Town, so that his appearance will change still further and he can become even more powerful.

The trailer also reveals a range of colourful and mysterious scenes and levels to play through.