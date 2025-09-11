1 . Elon Musk - $436.1 billion

He may have momentarily lost the top sport earlier this month, but the world's richest man is once againTesla, SpaceX and X owner Elon Musk. In November 2021 he became the first person ever to be worth $300 billion and he's now eased well past the $400 million mark. His involvement in politics helped Donald Trump become the American President for the second time but has been divisive to say the least - hitting the value of Tesla stock in particular. The pair had a spectacular falling out so Musk is back to the day job of making huge amounts of money - $436.1 billion at the moment. | AFP via Getty Images