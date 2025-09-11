Oracle founder Larry Ellison overtook Elon Musk to take the title of the world’s richest person earlier this month - even if only briefly.
Ellison is one of several billionaires benefiting massively by the boom in Artificial Intelligence.
He’s recently been advising President Donald Tump on the new technology - one of numerous billionaires seemingly enthralled by the divisive leader who spectacularly fell out with Tesla founder Elon Musk earlier this year.
The mega-rich are far less rare than they used to be, with Forbes magazine revealing last year that there were a record 2,781 billionaires in the world.
Famous faces making their first appearance in the list included fashion designer Christian Louboutin ($1.2 billion), NBA legend Magic Johnson ($1.2 billon), TV producer Dick Wolf ($1.2 billion) and pop star Taylor Swift ($1.1 billion).
They all have some way to go to catch up with the 11 richest people in the world in September 2025.
Here they are, and how much they are worth, according to the experts at Forbes.
1. Elon Musk - $436.1 billion
He may have momentarily lost the top sport earlier this month, but the world's richest man is once againTesla, SpaceX and X owner Elon Musk. In November 2021 he became the first person ever to be worth $300 billion and he's now eased well past the $400 million mark. His involvement in politics helped Donald Trump become the American President for the second time but has been divisive to say the least - hitting the value of Tesla stock in particular. The pair had a spectacular falling out so Musk is back to the day job of making huge amounts of money - $436.1 billion at the moment. | AFP via Getty Images
2. Larry Ellison - $387.6 billion
Oracle founder Larry Ellison, who owns 98 per cent of Lānaʻi, the sixth-largest island in Hawaii, is the biggest mover in recent months. He overtook Elon Musk, who considers him a mentor, at the number one spot after Oracle shares soared by around 40 per cent thanks to shrewd infrastructure and AI deals. He's now in secind place with an estimated net worth of $387.6 billion. The software guru has recently been advising President Trump on matters relating to Artificial Intelligence. | Getty Images
3. Mark Zuckerberg - $257.5 billion
Mark Zuckerberg's fortune was assured when he founded Facebook at the age of just 19. The Meta CEO has slipped to being 'just' the fourth richest person in the world earlier this year, but is now back into third place with a fortune estimated at $257.5 billion. | AFP via Getty Images
4. Jeff Bezos - $242 billion
Jeff Bezos' recent wedding in Venice caused quite the stir - he pretty much rented the whole city, much to the disgust of many locals. It apparently cost the Amazon founder around £56 million - but that's hardly made a dent in his $242 billion fortune. | AFP via Getty Images