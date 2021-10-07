Women in Food and Agriculture

Taking place from 2-3 December, the society said the event would offer attendees a valuable platform to network and learn from other women working across the worldwide food and agricultural sector.

Announcing the funding offer, RHASS chairman, Bill Gray, said that successful applicants would also have access to the WFA Community Hub for 12 months, allowing ongoing learning and support and giving access to group discussions, advice on key issues, and the opportunity to share experiences..

“This is an excellent opportunity for both men and women working in the Scottish food and agriculture sectors to meet with likeminded peers from across the world and champion diversity and inclusion in our industry,” said Gray.

He said that attendees would be able to return from the summit with fresh ideas and strategies to advance their organisations, businesses and the sector as a whole in Scotland.

Candidates supported by the award - which is being funded in partnership with Women in Agricultural Scotland - will be required to produce a report detailing key outcomes and actions which will support their business.

Katrina Barclay, Women in Agriculture Scotland committee member said the importance of