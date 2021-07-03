Water warning for Scotland

The agency said that June had seen well below average rainfall across the country, with ground conditions continuing to dry rapidly over the past two weeks.

While it is not unusual for river levels to be low at this time of year, with low rainfall forecast in the coming month, SEPA warned that the situation could persist and result in impacts to the environment and affect water supplies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisation warned that water sources used for irrigating farm land were at risk of becoming limited in the Alert and Moderate areas.

“We are urging farmers in these areas, especially if taking water from burns and small rivers, to only irrigate when, and only as much as, absolutely necessary,” said a spokesperson.

They also advised farmers to make sure irrigation equipment isn’t leaking and encouraged users to irrigate at night to reduce evaporation loss.

“Explore how you and your neighbours in the same river catchment could avoid irrigating at the same time,” said the spokesperson. “Consider whether you could switch to using groundwater rather than river water if conditions worsen.”