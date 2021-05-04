Warning after surge in GPS thefts

There has been a surge in tractor global positioning system (GPS) thefts.

NFU Mutual said that in recent weeks thefts of expensive GPS kit had been reported in East Anglia, the Midlands and the North West of England.

“We’re seeing a resurgence in GPS theft in some areas and we are concerned it could spread to other parts of the UK,” said Bob Henderson, who leads NFU Mutual’s Agricultural Engineering Field Team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said that thieves were stealing all makes and models of GPS control units, together with screens and domes: “It’s worryingly similar to last year’s unprecedented surge in GPS thefts, which saw equipment stolen from farms across the UK.”

But while Scotland has not so far been targeted in the most recent spate of thefts, Henderson urged farmers to take precautions and protect their equipment.

The advice was backed up by Inspector Alan Dron, Police Scotland Rural Crime Coordinator: “Despite recent success in apprehending individuals responsible for multiple theft of GPS kits in various areas of Scotland, it is clear from colleagues south of the border this is once again on the increase.”