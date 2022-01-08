Walker berates beef price war

“At a time when input costs are spiralling, once again the Irish with the tacit approval (indeed encouragement in some cases) of their multiple retail customers are trying to drive the price of beef down in GB when it should be rising to reflect these added costs,” raged Walker.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Responding to reports that some supermarkets had reneged on promises to stock only fresh Scottish and British beef, he dismissed their claims that the price of British beef was too high to supply their economy lines – and asserted that cheap beef was being sold at bargain basement prices by “multibillion Euro beef barons who completely shaft their own farmers and own their politicians”.

“I have spent the last 30 years trying to fight the dominant position that a handful of Irish meat processors and their appalling multiple retail customers have had since the disaster of the BSE crisis of the 1990s,” said Walker who came to prominence during the blockading of the port at Cairn Ryan, when beef was being imported from Ireland.