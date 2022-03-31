Vets fear animal disease influx from further post-Brexit border check delay

BVA senior vice president James Russell.

Following press reports that senior officials in government were “sympathetic” to the idea of imposing further delays to the checks – which are due to come into place from July 1 – the British Veterinary Association (BVA) has warned that such a move could compromise the country’s biosecurity and increase the threat of the incursion of devastating diseases such as African Swine Fever.

Highlighting the critical role of official veterinarians in carrying out checks on live animals and animal products coming into Great Britain, BVA’s senior vice president James Russell said that this work was more vital than ever since the UK operated outside the EU’s biosecurity and assurance systems.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If this extension is allowed to go ahead it will be the fourth delay and open the door even further to the potential incursion of African Swine Fever, which is spreading rapidly and has already had a catastrophic impact on animal health and agricultural industry in parts of Europe, Asia and Africa,” said Russell.

He stressed that official veterinarians working at the border represented the country’s first line of defence in biosecurity, and said it would be deeply misguided to push back the need for these vital checks even further and in so doing weaken protection for both animal and public health.