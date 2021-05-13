Vet surveillance major upgrade​​​​​​​

The Greycrook’s Veterinary Services is run by SRUC and provides animal health diagnostics for livestock across the Borders, Midlothian and East Lothian and more widely when required.

The college said that the refurbishment of the centre would include an overhaul of both the interior and exterior, and upgrade the lab facilities and employee spaces. The post-mortem room will gain a new hydraulic table and a new design of cradle to improve efficiency and safety when examining adult cattle post mortem.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The St Boswells veterinary team support farm veterinary practitioners in their work to reduce the impact of disease on livestock and also contribute to the collection of disease information that is used nationally to improve livestock production efficiency and animal welfare throughout Scotland.

“The St Boswells centre is an important part of the national disease surveillance programme helping to improve animal health and support farm production,” said George Caldow, head of SRUC Veterinary Services.

“The refurbishment of St Boswells will help secure this service for many years to come and provide a focal point for farm animal health across the region.”

He added that the post-mortem room would be closed for a few weeks while the refurbishment work was carried out, adding: