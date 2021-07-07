Uniting to fight disease in pigs

The Roslin Institute – which famously produced Dolly, the world’s first cloned sheep - and animal genetics company Genus hope the licensing agreement will lead the way to gene-edited, disease-resistant animals being available pig farmers across the globe.

With the signing of the agreement, facilitated by Edinburgh Innovations, the university’s commercialisation service, Genus will test multiple generations of pigs and press ahead with the studies required to gain approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) causes breathing problems and deaths in young animals and can result in pregnant sows losing their litters.

However, tests with the virus and the gene-edited pigs found that the animals did not become infected at all – and the researchers said that the animals showed no signs that the change in their DNA had any other impact on their health or wellbeing.

“Animal health is a keystone of animal welfare as well as bringing benefits to food-producing economies and global food security,” said Dr John Lonsdale, head of enterprise at Edinburgh Innovations.