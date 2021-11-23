Union hits out as trailer test changes stall in parliament

NFU Scotland transport specialist Jamie Smart.

The farming sector yesterday struck out at the UK Government, urging it to bring to an end the current state of limbo over the change to licensing requirements.

The call comes after the Government suspended planned changes to trailer test requirements for light vehicles.

With the shortage of lorry drivers further increasing the farming industry’s reliance on delivering goods and livestock themselves in recent months, Government proposals to axe tests and additional licensing requirements to do this were welcomed by the sector.

Aiming to increase the capacity of the haulage sector in the face of driver shortages, the Government had intended to alter regulations from November 15.

This was to allow for those who passed their driving test after January 1, 1997 to tow a trailer without passing a B and E category test first.

However, NFU Scotland said that the Government’s undertaking to move ahead with the change – which was originally planned for November 15 – had stalled as the plans had failed to complete the required parliamentary process.

With no date yet given as to when the change is likely to happen and no arrangements in hand for continuing with the old testing scheme, the union said that this “double whammy” meant that there was currently no procedure for those looking to take the test to do so.

NFU Scotland transport specialist Jamie Smart said that this meant that if a driver did not hold the B and E category licence at the moment, they could not tow – and there was currently no way of sitting or passing a test which would previously have allowed them to do so.

“New regulations are expected to be re-laid shortly,” said Smart, “but NFUS is calling for urgent clarity.”

Smart also said that the union was urging those affected to contact their MP on the matter.

"We want the issue of licensing to tow a trailer sorted out now. Government must recognise the problems it has created for those who need to tow but do not have the B and E qualification and cannot sit a test to get it,” he said.

"They have been left in limbo. There is no indication of when and if an automatic entitlement system is going to be enacted so we need to know a timescale for when the changes to legislation are going to come into force.

"Additionally, many of the companies who previously offered trailer training are not offering any courses as they were expecting the new legislation to come into force,” said Smart.

"This is a mess that Government must address immediately."