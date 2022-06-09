Ukraine's farmers remain uncowed as they face challenging harvest

But despite the continued hostilities and threat of land mines a meeting of NFU Scotland’s Borders and Lothians region heard that farmers in the area remained both determined and uncowed by the Russian invasion.

Dr Keith Dawson, a founder and director of the Central Plains Group which farms in West Ukraine, and who was giving a talk on the situation with personal insights and local knowledge, told the meeting that despite the huge problems he was optimistic that normality would eventually return to the area, although he accepted that this was likely to take some time.

Asked why he was farming in West Ukraine, he answered: “It has wonderful soils, plenty of rain and it is flat. What’s not to like?” – adding that the company’s involvement in the area and the prosperity which farming had brought had also benefited local communities over the years.

Dr Keith Dawson has been involved in farming in Eastern Europe since 1984.

He was speaking during a visit to Mertoun Estate Farms near St Boswells where farm manager, Jack Parsons, oversees nearly 1,500 hectares of arable crops, vining peas, and potatoes for the seed market.