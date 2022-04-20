The new Worker Support Centre, run by Scottish charity JustRight Scotland, will advise workers who are worried about their work, their homes, and their futures in the midst of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The centre will also offer immigration advice to enable workers to remain and work in Scotland while returning to Ukraine is still unsafe.

It will be staffed by former horticultural workers who speak Ukrainian and Russian.

Minister for Refugees from Ukraine Neil Gray said: “The new Worker Support Centre, supported by £41,000 from the Scottish Government, will provide guidance, information and, we hope, some peace of mind to those people from Ukraine working in Scotland whose lives are severely impacted by the war at home.

“Agricultural workers from Ukraine play a valued and important role in the production of soft fruit and vegetables in Scotland.

“We know that as a result of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, there are a wide range of pressing and often complex issues which are likely to be of great concern, and it is essential that they receive support to navigate these.”

The centre will help provide support and advice to Ukrainian horticultural workers in Scotland.

Project advisor for JustRight Scotland Caroline Robinson said: “This Worker Support Centre follows models used around the world to offer temporary migrant workers advice and support in times of crisis.

“In countries from Canada to Germany temporary migrant workers are offered a similar service - this support can help prevent workers ending up in situations of human trafficking and is an important step forward for Scotland."