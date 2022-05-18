Trimathon for RSABI charity

Farmers attending the event are being offered the opportunity to give their tousled locks a post-lambing tidy up, courtesy of the rural charity RSABI, which will be running the light-hearted "Trimathon" at the event.
The Kilted Barber, Campbell Ewen from George Street, Perth, will be wielding his scissors and clippers at the RSABI tent - and the hope is to trim as many wayward fringes as possible through the day at the event being hosted by the McNee family at Over Finlarg, Tealing.Ewen will be offering his services free of charge and visitors to the event will simply have to make a small donation in exchange for a trim.
The charity which supports people in Scottish agriculture, said the idea behind the initiative was to raise both a smile and awareness of the wide range of support it offers, as well as encouraging farmers to take care of their mental and physical health.
The charity offers emotional support - counselling can be arranged quickly - and practical help, including farm business reviews, as well as a wide range of financial support.
"Time off the farm and away from work is vital for good mental health,” said RSABI chief Carol McLaren. "Farmers are fantastic at helping other people in rural communities around the country but can sometimes forget to look after themselves properly and we hope our Trimathon will help to remind them of how important it is to take a break,”