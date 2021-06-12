Tracking the impact of Scottish agritourism

Launched by VisitScotland and Scottish Agritourism, the growth tracker aims to show the impact that the sector has on the Scottish economy, the role it plays to sustain businesses and rural communities and growth potential.

And Scotland’s farmers and crofters have been urged to take part in the survey which will see data collected on the number of businesses in the sector, visitor numbers and the businesses which are considering agritourism.

The results, which will be revealed at the Scottish agritourism annual conference in November will be used to help shape future policy and support for the sector.

Dundee farmer and agri-tourism entrepreneur, Caroline Millar, said that globally agritourism played a vital role in ensuring family farms remained sustainable for future generations.

“With annualised data about the contribution agritourism makes makes to tourism, agriculture, food and drink in Scotland we can measure success and demonstrate the impact that this sector makes to farming businesses and to the rural economy.

“We would encourage farmers and crofters to take part in the survey, whether you are currently undertaking farm retail or a tourism or leisure activity on farm or whether you are considering this in the next five to ten years.”