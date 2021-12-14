Tougher measures planned to fight fly-tipping

A new National Litter and Flytipping Strategy proposes a range of measures to prevent litter and flytipping, improve data and strengthen enforcement.

This includes raising fines for flytipping from £200 to £500 - the maximum permitted by current legislation – but the consultation also asks if they should be raised beyond this cap.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater said that the introduction of a sustained national behaviour change campaign was also being proposed, aimed at breaking the cycle of littering and flytipping, supported by new research, looking at why people continued to litter.

“We want a Scotland that is free of the blight of litter and flytipping. That’s why we’re asking for views on a bold set of measures that could help make our streets, parks and public spaces free of rubbish,” said Slater.

“Litter and flytipping are not just a blight on local communities – they also cost millions of pounds every year in clean-up costs. We need to send a clear message that this behaviour will not be tolerated.”