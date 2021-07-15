Tough choices in Dimbleby’s food strategy for nation

Food tsar Henry Dimbleby

The strategy is the first major review of the nation’s food systems in nearly 75 years and the publication of the second report which is being overseen by businessman Henry Dimbleby is widely expected to contain some controversial recommendations, including measures to encourage a 30% reduction in meat consumption as part of a ‘protein transition’.

However speaking ahead of the release of the report, Julian Sturdy MP, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Science and Technology in Agriculture said a ‘healthier, more sustainable and climate resilient future’ for Britain’s food system would not be achieved by turning back the clock - but by harnessing innovation to optimise the efficiency, productivity and adaptability of primary food production.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highlighting the importance of food security in advance of publication, Sturdy said previous reports which had urged governments to pursue a policy of ‘sustainable intensification' in agriculture to meet future food needs in the context of population growth, climate change and finite natural resources should not be ignored.“The UK has good soils, a temperate climate, a highly professional and well-equipped farming sector, and a world-leading research - and so has a moral responsibility to optimise its capacity for sustainable efficient food production, and not to offshore emissions.”

On the possibility of a ‘meat tax’ recommendation, he said that emissions from the livestock sector could be reduced by improved efficiencies and better breeding:

“I am sure the National Food Strategy will recognise that advanced breeding technologies such as genomic selection and gene editing – in which British science is a world leader – offer a more forward-looking approach to reducing GHG emissions in livestock production, rather than imposing blunt and regressive fiscal approaches which will inevitably penalise poorer households and restrict freedom of choice.”

However his views were in stark contrast to those of the environmental group, Greenpeace whose Anna Jones said that a 30 per cent reduction was ‘just a taste’ of what was needed to repair food systems which she claimed were pushing the planet to breaking point.

But Jones acknowledged that it was important that the reduction was achieved in a manner which was ‘fair for farmers’, with the right support made available to transition to sustainable production.

*The National Sheep Association rejected calls for the public to eat less meat, stating that the grass-fed livestock in Britain, would be a key contributor to the efforts to reach Net Zero.