Tory backing for gene editing

Speaking after a visit to the Roslin Institute in Edinburgh, the Scottish Conservative Shadow Rural Affairs Secretary, Rachael Hamilton, said that the SNP Government should follow the lead of the UK Government in giving the green light to gene editing trials, now that the UK had left the European Union.

Hamilton said she believed that gene editing could help reduce costs for farmers, support efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and boost food production - but claimed she was frustrated at the SNP Government’s refusal to budge on the matter.

Welcoming the opportunity to discuss the issue with those at the Roslin Institute, who had outlined the benefits gene editing could have on improving animal welfare and meeting net zero targets, the MSP for Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire said she also supported the use of innovation to reduce the use of pesticides and antibiotics, protecting soils and improving nutritional quality of food.

“This was a fantastic opportunity to visit the Roslin Institute to discuss gene editing with those who are experts on the subject. It was a very positive visit and I’ve come away determined to continue to push the SNP Government to see sense on this issue.