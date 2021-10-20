Top auction prices for Blelack herd calf

With over 20 five-figure prices recorded during the sale of Aberdeenshire breeder, Neil Massie’s stock, the herd realised well over £1 million. Leading prices included the new record calf price of 30,000 gns for the five-month old heifer calf Blelack Princess Carina – while the heifer’s three-year old dam was bought for 32,000gns.

Both animals were bought by Michael and Melanie Alford, who run the Foxhill herd in Devon – with the same buyers handing over a further 28,000gns for a four year old cow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the second day of the sales Charolais bulls topped at 28,000 gns for Balthayock Ranger from Major David Walter’s team. Other bulls from the Perthshire breeder’s stable also made some of the day’s leading prices, selling to 25,000 gns, 16,000 gns and 10,000 gns.

The second top price of the day for the breed, however, at 25,000 gns went to H Goldie, South Bowerhouses, Dumfries-shire.

Overall 59 Charolais bulls sold to an average price of £8327, an increase of £1,700 over last year’s October sale.

Meanwhile in the Simmental lines, top price of the day at 18,000gns went to D and R Durno, Auchorachan for their young bull, Auchorachan Landmark.

In the same section the Stronach’s Islavale herd took the three next highest prices at 12,500 gns, 10,000 gns and 9,000 gns.