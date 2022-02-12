Thumbs up for farming assurance schemes

But, addressing the future of quality assurance schemes at yesterday’s NFU Scotland conference, the heads of the country’s three leading bodies working in this field were unanimous in their assertion that while few producers welcomed the annual assessment for scheme membership, a single inspection by a producer owned body was preferable to a plethora of such visits from different retailers with differing standards.

Disproving the claims that these organisations had become top-heavy and bureaucratic, the chair of Scottish Quality Crops, Laurencekirk farmer, Andrew Moir revealed that the organisation – which is owned by its members - had only one employee.

“And we know that members don’t want multiple audits – so we have to ensure that we balance the growing demands of buyers and retailers to introduce ever more standards with the needs of our members to keep these achievable.”

But Moir said that while the introduction of more environmental and sustainability measures were likely to be sought in the future, despite initial misgivings from farmers the introduction of requirements for integrated pest management programmes and biodiversity plans had not been a massive issue – as, for most farmers, it simply involved recording something they were already doing.

“Farmers often complain they don’t get enough recognition for what they already do – but the annual assessment should be looked upon as means of confirming that they are doing this.