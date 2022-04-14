The slurry with the grant on top

The spend will be focussed on low emission slurry spreading equipment and slurry store covers designed to reduce harmful ammonia emissions and reduce adverse impacts on water quality resulting from the storage and spreading of livestock slurry and digestate.

“Helping farmers, crofters and agricultural contractors to change their practice by ensuring they have access to the right equipment, tools and knowledge is key,” said the Scottish Government’s rural affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon who said she wanted Scotland to become a world leader in regenerative agriculture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However industry commentators warned that the administration’s decision to peg the funds available at £5 million meant it only represented a “drop in the slurry pit” when compared with the total cost to the sector.

And NFU Scotland recently stated that to be effective in reducing emissions and enhancing the environment,, the SACGS budget needed to be significantly increased.

The call followed and unprecedented level of concerns expressed by farmers as the new Water Environment regulations which required increased storage came into play at the start of the year.