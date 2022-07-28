Thainstone Spectacular set to take place in August

The Thainstone Spectacular attracts some of the best commercial cattle in the country.

The annual event, organised by Aberdeen & Northern Marts and sponsored by leading law firm Blackadders, will take place on Friday, August 19 at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie.

Each year, the show attracts some of the best commercial cattle in the country, including calves which have been successfully shown at summer agricultural shows.

John Angus, head of livestock at Aberdeen and Northern Marts, said: “The Thainstone Spectacular is a highly anticipated event, attracting tremendous stock bred in Scotland. With the summer show circuit back on board this year, we hope to also welcome prize-winning entries which will have the potential to be shown at winter and Christmas events.”

The judge for this year’s show is Mr Paul Tippets, Lodge Hill Farm, Shropshire, who is no stranger to the show ring with pedigree and commercial cattle and sheep, having broke a world record for a Limousin at 250,000gns.

Last year, a top price of £5200 was achieved for a home-bred, 13-month-old Limousin cross British Blue heifer from John and Craig Robertson, Newton of Logierait, which sold to Lee Hopwood, Duckingfield.

The reserve champion, a 16-month-old Limousin cross heifer from Smallburn Farms, Plewlands, Elgin, made £4000 to Jack Hendry, Heads of Auchinderran.