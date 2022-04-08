Taste of a net zero dairy future

The organisation said that the Golden Hooves initiative would see automatic self-serve vending machines set up on farms where the fresh milk had been produced, offering customers dairy products with almost zero food miles.

While the first of the vending machines to come into operation this month will be south of the border, First Milk said that the long-term plan was to have sites across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The brand name makes the connection with regenerative agriculture, representing the important role livestock play in improving soil health, building organic matter and sequestering carbon, whilst supporting crop growth through nutrient cycling,” said FM chief executive, Shelagh Hancock.

“It is a step change in the conversation - focusing on the essential nature of dairy in nourishing people and the planet.”

She said the move recognised the fact that people were becoming increasingly interested in the provenance of their food and drink and that consumers wanted to shop locally:

“As a co-operative, we have committed to net zero by 2040, launched a regenerative agriculture programme at scale and our members have committed to providing access to pasture for their cows – all things that consumers care about.”