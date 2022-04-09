Storm Arwen damage may cost £300m

Fallen trees, power outages and floods saw rural homes, farms and other businesses suffering damage and disruption when the storm struck at the end of November 2021.

The dangerous winds were compounded by freezing temperatures, snow and localised flooding, which caused further damage and danger and made travel treacherous or impossible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Still counting the cost, NFU Mutual this week revealed that it had received more than 8,000 claims totalling over £80 million for the damage caused.

Jon Bird, Property Claims Manager at NFU Mutual, explained the impact of Storm Arwen on the insurer’s customers.

“The unique nature of Storm Arwen and its concentration in exposed, rural areas meant that the countryside suffered significant damage.”

He said that in the months since the devastating storm, NFU Mutual, which insures three quarters of the UK’s farms and thousands of rural homes and businesses, had been supporting around 8,000 customers who suffered loss at the hands of Storm Arwen.

“Some repairs are still ongoing, and the total cost of the damage seen by NFU Mutual has exceeded £80 million, which goes to show the devastation such severe weather can cause.”