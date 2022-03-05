SRUC leads on carbon auditing for farmers

The SRUC’s Agrecalc emerging as one of the front runners in a wide field of auditing tools designed to assess a farm’s carbon footprint.

Principal consultant with the college, Julian Bell said: “The UK is committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 and the agricultural sector is uniquely placed to be part of the solution.

“Agrecalc will be there to explore the ways our clients and partners can measure, benchmark and lower the carbon footprint on farms and land-based businesses, as well as throughout the entire food supply chain.”

With the tool being showcased at next week’s Low Carbon Agricultural Show, at the NAEC Stoneleigh near Kenilworth, he said the Agrecalc team would be giving practical guidance on how farm operators could navigate the enterprise changes required, as well as looking at what climate change mitigations the supply chain might require of farmers in the future.