Specialist Corr joins QMS vet team

QMS said that the addition of veterinary practitioner Eilidh Corr to the new post of animal health and welfare specialist would help manage the delivery of activity in this important area and build on its existing work.

After graduating in veterinary medicine from the University of Glasgow, Corr worked in a predominantly beef and sheep practice in Strathspey for 13 years. From there, she moved to work for SRUC Veterinary Services in a disease surveillance role, supporting vets, farmers and producers with disease investigations and diagnostics.

QMS said that with over 17 years’ experience, Corr would be working closely with farmers and industry stakeholders to manage the delivery of bespoke animal health projects and research alongside the production of technical information.

“Eilidh brings a wealth of practical experience as a front-line vet which will be invaluable in helping QMS strengthen its role in supporting farmers to maximise their productivity and profitability,” said QMS chief executive, Alan Clarke who added that the new addition to the core industry development team would help add value to Scotland’s red meat industry.