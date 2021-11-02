Silage competition ‘frozen’ until February

Andrew Best from sponsors, Watson Seeds.

AgriScot has been moved from its usual date as one of the exhibition halls in which the event is normally staged is currently in use as an NHS Covid vaccination centre.

However, the organisers said that they had been assured by the RHASS, which owns the buildings, that the farm business event would be able to utilise all exhibition halls at Ingliston on its rescheduled date of February 9, 2022, when the silage competition will be a key attraction.

The events team have decided that the first part of the competition will follow good practice and be based on silage analysis.

“It makes great nutritional and economic sense to have your silage analysed in order to assess feed value; so get that done, then please email your analysis reports to [email protected] as it could also make great business sense to win one of the classes; the total prize value we are offering is over £5000,” said the competition organiser, Andrew Best from sponsors, Watson Seeds.

“The first stage of the competition is assessment of the analysis, and we are delighted that our long-standing judge, Hugh McClymont of SAC Crichton Royal Farm, will carry out this duty,” said Best.