Short-term lets ruling hits rural business

That was the view of land agents and rural consultant, Galbraiths, echoing wider sentiments in the industry.

“At a time when the hospitality sector has faced a significant decline in revenue since the start of the pandemic, increased regulation is an unnecessary and unwelcome addition,” said rural business adviser with the company, Annie Lane.

She said that the legislation was being introduced to tackle lack of housing supply in popular tourist areas - but that it had had the unintended consequence of adding an excessive burden on small rural businesses.

“Scotland’s tourism sector is one of our great strengths but if every small glamping site or holiday cottage has to apply for a licence there will be a significant impact. At a time when the longer-term options for rural businesses are in a state of flux and agricultural costs are rising, this over-regulation of holiday lets seems excessive.”

And she said that local authorities had until October 1 to set up these licensing schemes, which requireme holiday properties to apply for a license through their local authority.