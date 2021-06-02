Sheila leaves RSABI £3m legacy

Sheila Erskine of Marykirk village in the Kincardine and Mearns area of Aberdeenshire, gifted her estate to the charity stating she wished to help the farming community.

RSABI’s chair David Leggat described the gift as incredibly humbling.

"We’re all very moved by Sheila’s generosity and her choice to help RSABI support people in Scottish agriculture with this legacy.He added, "This amazing gift not only gives the charity financial security for a number of years. It will also enable us to support more people. We’re always looking at ways to improve our services and these funds will help us do even more on this."

The legacy will be used to provide annual income for many years to come as well as supporting the charity’s Crisis Fund to enable them to quickly ramp up support to the industry in the case of future crises.

The legacy will also help the charity look at developing ways of raising awareness of RSABI’s services to more people, particularly the younger generation.

*The driving force behind the higher profile of RSABI, chief executive Nina Clancy has announced she will be leaving the charity at the start of next year.

After nine years at the top of the organisation, she said she had much enjoyed seeing the charity grow and develop.