Search is on for a new face of Love Lamb campaign

Seeking new face of Love Lamb

The UK levy boards and organisations, including the National Sheep Association (NSA), backing the campaign - which is now in its seventh year - said this year’s event had focused on sharing the message of sustainable sheep farming and of the delicious, nutritious product which it shared with the nation.And claiming a successful outcome for the week, the NSA yesterday said that the 2021 campaign had targeted retailers, chefs and butchers as well as farmers and the wider industry to encourage them to share information on the qualities of lamb both in the field and also on the plate - with clear explanations on the positive role sheep farming could play in maintaining the UK’s attractive and varied landscapes.The organisation indicated that it hoped the momentum of the promotion could be continued and, as a result, said it was seeking a hard-working and enthusiastic sheep farmer to become the new ‘Face of Love Lamb’ to help continue the initiative.“The successful farmer will take on social media activity for the campaign supported by NSA and other key organisations who have coordinated the campaign for several years following its establishment in 2015 by Cumbrian sheep farmer Rachel Lumley,” said the NSA’s Katie James.

“Rachel sadly passed away in 2020, therefore it is hoped the new face of the campaign will take on her legacy and honour her name and ambition to improve the nation’s taste for delicious lamb once again.”

James said that while the involvement of levy boards and other organisations played an important role, the success of ‘Love Lamb’ week, was boosted by farmers’ own activities - telling their personal story of their work to produce a sustainable delicious product in the UK’s countryside.

She said that applicants wanting to take on the role should complete the online form and submit a short video detailing their own sheep farming story and reasoning why they believe they would be a good spokesperson for the campaign. Applicants must be aged 18 or above and live and work in the UK, with sheep farming as their main source of income.“NSA is already aware of many enthusiastic and engaging farmers using social media to give an insight into life working in agriculture who are excellent at informing the public on the highs and lows of farming life.