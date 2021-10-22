Scottish ministers pledge support for livestock industry

Neil Shand

That was the statement released by the Scottish government yesterday after claims that “continued murmurs” that civil servants still wanted to press ahead with plans to dramatically reduce suckler cow numbers in Scotland had prompted a call from a beef sector industry body for clarification on the issue.

“We have a proud record of supporting and investing in farming and food production and… believe that Scotland should be a global leader in sustainable and regenerative agriculture,” said a spokesperson for the Scottish ministers.

“While we will ensure the sector makes the emission reductions required to contribute to Scotland’s world-leading emissions targets, to support and deliver nature restoration and a just transition to net zero, we also want to produce more of our own food sustainably.

“Our positive vision for Scottish food production is one in which our world-class producers, including livestock farmers and red meat producers, thrive. That is why we want Scotland to be a Good Food Nation, with a local food strategy that supports local food production and a circular, robust supply chain.”

The call for clarification had been made by the National Beef Association (NBA) in an open letter to cabinet secretary for rural affairs, Mairi Gougeon.

Earlier in the year it was claimed that high ranking civil servants working for the Scottish Government were pressing for a cull of 300,000 head of cattle in order to help the country meet its climate change targets.

However, despite statements from the administration at the time that such claims were “without foundation”, farming groups attacked such an approach, stating that any such move would lead to massive imports of beef from country’s using less sustainable systems and would simply offshore emissions – while at the same time destroying one of the country’s most admired and iconic industries with dire consequences for the entire rural economy.

Neil Shand, chief executive with the NBA, said this week’s letter had been prompted by fears the proposals had not been buried, and pointed out that beef production was the mainstay of the rural community in Scotland which was globally admired and which “most importantly”, used land that in many cases was not suitable for crop production of any type.

Accepting the Scottish Government’s reassurance on the that there would be no further challenges on livestock numbers Shand welcomed the administration’s recognition that maintaining critical mass in the scale of Scottish beef production was vital to the food security of the UK.

However he said that concerns outlined in the letter over the amount of Scottish land which was being taken out of food production and apparently being sold to foreign investors for afforestation still stood:

“This land is being planted with trees with a view that the carbon credits can be sold to multinationals for their benefit,” said Shand.