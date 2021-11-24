Scottish agricultural export hub launched

Scotland’s farming, fishing, food and drink sector is a £15 billion industry, employing 120,000 people in communities across the whole of Scotland – but it was claimed that all too often, the existing supply chain did not deliver for primary producers: “This new initiative will focus on the potatoes, cereals, fruit and vegetables sectors to expand the market horizons and connections more directly for primary producers, and to seek out markets where a higher return may be possible to drive more value down the supply chain,” said Patrick Hughes, the former Head of Potato Export Development at AHDB and former Head of Seafood Scotland, who recently joined SAOS to drive the initiative forward.