Scots aid for Ukrainian agricultural workers

A worker support centre, run by JustRight Scotland, has received the backing of the Scottish Government to provide support to workers on any issues associated with the conflict in Ukraine as well as immigration advice to help them to stay and work in Scotland while returning to their home country remained unsafe.

The centre will serve as a first contact for Ukrainian agricultural workers in Scotland and will be staffed with former horticultural workers who speak Ukrainian and Russian.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre is to receive £41,000 from the Scottish Government to provide guidance, information and if possible, some peace of mind to those from Ukraine working in Scotland whose lives were severely impacted by the war at home, said Minister for Refugees from Ukraine, Neil Gray.

Paying tribute to the important role the workers played in Scotland’s economy – with Ukrainians accounting for three quarters of all seasonal workers visas granted last year - he said: “We know that as a result of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, there are a wide range of pressing and often complex issues which are likely to be of great concern, and it is essential that they receive support to navigate these.”