Scotland backs carbon storage

The initiative, a legacy of COP21 in Paris, supports the development and application of techniques to improve the health of agricultural soils, increasing their sustainability and capacity to store carbon.

The aim is to increase overall soil carbon levels by 0.4 per cent annually, which the project states equates to an additional 4% in the normally worked top 30 cm.

Announcing support for the initiative at COP 26 yesterday, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said:

“Our vision for the future of Scottish agriculture is a positive one. I am seeking to transform how we support farming and food production to make Scotland a world leader in sustainable and regenerative agriculture. Healthy soils have a vital role to play in this vision.

“We are already encouraging agricultural practices that optimise soil healthy and carbon storage and we are supporting peatland restoration, including on farm land.”