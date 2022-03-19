Scotch red meat on show at prestige fairs​​​​​​​

Over 17,000 buyers and decision makers from across the global food chain will descend upon the 500-plus exhibitors from 36 countries at Tavola in Kortrijk, Belgium, with Quality Meat Scotland using their stand at the trade fair to promote the high quality, high welfare and sustainability credentials of Scotch Beef and Lamb, as well as Specially Selected Pork, to importers from around the world.

Gordon Newlands, brands development manager at QMS said that it was “good to get out there” and engage with buyers at one of the first post Brexit and Covid events.

“Exports remain hugely important to us, and Europe represents a massive market for Scottish red meat – up to 90 per cent of our exported products land on the continent.

"As the export landscape shifts, we are continually striving to keep our high-quality product a leader on the global stage.”