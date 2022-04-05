Scene & Herd launch farm academy

Set up by the PR and Marketing Agency, Scene & Herd Ltd, director, Anna Davies said the OnFARM Academy recognised that for rural businesses, not all in-person training was accessible, affordable or tailored to the sector.

“OnFARM, however, is created by a rural business specifically for those who own or work in rural and food and drink-related businesses,” said Davies.

The Academy’s initial courses include Facebook and Instagram for beginners, Working with Instagram Influencers and Mental Health First Aid. Two courses will be added every month, eventually covering all aspects of communications, HR and people management, business management and more, each conducted by recognised experts.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a significant increase in professional online learning,” Davies said. “However, much of it, notably within the field of communications, is too generic. Instead, the OnFARM Academy creates short training courses focusing specifically on rural and food and drink businesses.”

She said that the company had already delivered online training for Scottish Land and Estates, The Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs, SAOS, Opportunity North East and others, and now planned to make its expertise more accessible to all: