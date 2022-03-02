Russian invasion of Ukraine sparks food security fears

Speaking as the war in Ukraine continued into its sixth day, Europe’s farming and co-operative group, Copa Cogeca, expressed its members’ solidarity with those suffering the invasion - and promised concrete actions to ensure continued food supplies.

“In times of war the focus on food security becomes of critical importance and it is essential to take the necessary steps early on to ensure that food supplies continue reaching those most affected, in the Ukraine and globally,” said the organisation in a statement released yesterday.

The umbrella group of farming unions said that the destabilisation of Ukraine by the Russian invasion had already triggered important global consequences:

“Russians and Ukrainians are key international agricultural exporters. Ukraine is the EU's fourth biggest external food supplier and provides the EU with a quarter of its cereal and vegetable oil imports, including nearly half of its maize.”

It said that while the issue of energy supply was currently clearly to the front of minds across Europe, agriculture was just as strategically important as the new global crisis further added to those of Covid and the sharp price increases of all major agricultural inputs.