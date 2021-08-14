RSABI in frame for charity award

The RSABI campaign was set up to address concerns about the effects of the pandemic on the agricultural community – particularly with the loss of the usual social gatherings at auction market and agricultural shows.

Launched in May 2020, RSABI’s four-week #KeepTalking campaign encouraged everyone in Scottish agriculture to make the time to talk, check in with each other and seek support if they were struggling.

“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who was involved and the whole agricultural industry who got behind the campaign and helped to make it such a success,” said Norette Ferns, RSABI’s communication officer.

“Being shortlisted for this prestigious award is an achievement not just for RSABI, but for the entire Scottish agricultural community. We hope the campaign continues to encourage everybody to stay connected, talk about how they’re feeling and seek support when they’re struggling.”

The organisation’s chief executive Nina Clancy, said that the charity had seen the number of calls logged increase over lockdown, but also expressed her delight and said that it was another fantastic opportunity to share the #KeepTalking message.