The Flock to the Show campaign celebrated the return of the world sheep shearing championships to the Royal Highland Show in June.

Raffle tickets with a chance to win the decorated sheep from the Flock to the Show art exhibition go on sale (pic: Ian Georgeson/RHASS)

A raffle with the chance to win one of the eclectically decorated sheep sculptures that “flocked” to this year’s Royal Highland Show (RHS) has opened.

The “Flock to the Show” exhibition toured Scotland earlier this year and comprised of 38 fibreglass works-of-art painted by artists from around the UK.

The sculpted herd ended their tour at the RHS grounds in Ingliston at the end of June.

There will be 500 raffle tickets available for each sheep, at a cost of £25 each, which go on sale from Tuesday.

The funds raised will support the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland – the organisers of the annual show – Bicentennial Fund, which supports projects dedicated to sustainability in the rural sector.

The popular “Doddie’s Sheep” among the flock will see a minimum of £20 from the sale of each ticket donated to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation – this sheep was decorated by Megan Reilly in the distinctive bright blue and yellow Doddie’5 tartan.

Some of the sheep have already been purchased outright and will not be available to win in the raffle, but the majority are ready to be homed.

The raffle closes on 2 October and is open to residents of the UK only.

The art campaign celebrated the return of the Golden Shears World Sheep Shearing & Woolhandling Championships to the RHS.

RHASS chairman Jim Warnock said: “The Flock to the Show campaign was a resounding success, bringing joy to people across the length and breadth of Scotland and at the Royal Highland Show.

“We are delighted that our flock raised awareness of important issues in the agri sector and they will continue to do good by being raffled off to raise funds for the RHASS Bicentennial Fund and the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.”

Tickets for the raffle can be purchased here: www.royalhighlandshow.org/flock-to-the-show

This year saw record sales for the RHS.

Some 200,000 people and 5,000 animals attended, with around 280 trophies being handed out for the varying competitions.