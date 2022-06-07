Royal Highland Show providing Scottish beers for the first time

Both the organisers of the show and the brewers said the move would champion Scottish producers while supporting the industry and the country’s wider economy by providing Scottish beers for the first time.

Headquartered in Edinburgh and with their own brewery in Perth, Innis and Gunn have grown to become one of the biggest independent brewers in the UK, exporting to over 20 countries around the globe.

The company works with various Scottish suppliers to create their multi-award-winning beers, with malts sourced in Scotland, barley malted in Alloa and the spent brewers’ grains collected by local farmers for use as cattle feed.

Cattle being shown on day two of The Royal Highland Show on June 21, 2019. This year the show runs from June 23-26 - tickets must be bought in advance. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The award-winning Scottish beers available at the 2022 Royal Highland Show will include Scotland’s number one craft beer, Innis and Gunn 4.6% Lager, Session IPA, Mangoes on the Run and Innis and Gunn 0.0% Lager. Inveralmond’s Ossian Smooth Flow and new Ossian Oatmeal Stout will also be available.

“Their focus on Scottish provenance and commitment to local suppliers aligns well with the ethos of the Royal Highland Show, which is all about telling the story of the farm-to-fork journey and engaging visitors with this process,” said the show’s director of operations, Mark Currie.