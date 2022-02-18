But rather than upping sticks and moving the show itself, the event’s organisers, the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), have come up with a novel plan to ‘project’ interest in the event in an ‘illuminating’ manner.

During March a sound and light installation will tour the eight regions in Scotland around which the show used to rotate – projecting large-scale photographs and recorded excerpts from the event’s 200 years, lighting up major landmarks in each location for an evening.

Consisting of pictures and video clips outlining the show’s history, each programme will last around five minutes and will be repeated a dozen times over the course of an evening which runs from 7 to 9 pm – no booking or tickets are required to attend the free events.

“Taking place over four weeks in March, The Royal Highland Show Illuminated, produced in association with Turcan Connell, will project imagery, woven together with treasures and untold stories from the Show archives,” said society chairman, Bill Gray.

It is hoped the events will raise awareness of the show and highlight its positive impact on Scotland throughout the years.