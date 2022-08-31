Risk expert warns farmers in Scotland against safety complacency

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although fatalities in the agriculture sector have dropped, farmers have been warned not to be complacent over safety standards.

Figures from the Health and Safety Executive reveal 25 people were killed in the agriculture sector in 2021/222 – 16 fewer than last year.

Alex Cormack, of Lycetts Risk Management Services, said: “This drop in fatalities is to be welcomed. But, while it is encouraging news, I would urge those who work in the industry not to become complacent.”

Fatal injuries were most commonly caused by people being struck by moving vehicles. This was followed by being struck by an object, contact with machinery, falls from height and animal-inflicted deaths.

The latest figures suggest considerable progress in agricultural risk management since the early 1980s, when there were around double the number of fatal injuries. This year’s total, which includes three members of the public, is the second lowest number of deaths recorded in the last five years.

Agriculture remains the riskiest industry to work in, with fatal injuries around 18 times higher than the ‘all industry rate’.

A 21-year-old farm worker in Scotland was killed when she fell into a barley drill, while a 21-year-old farm worker was killed when she was trapped under an ATV quad bike.