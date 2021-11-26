RHASS reach out to new foodies

RHASS Chairman Bill Gray.

Launching on November 24 and running across social media and digital channels, the campaign will focus on a number of RHASS’ core charitable aims, including diversity and inclusion, future farmers, innovation and mental wellbeing. Running for eight weeks, it is hoped that this initiative will not only generate funds to enable RHASS to further its charitable activities, but will also raise awareness of the organisation overall, which works to promote and protect the interests of rural Scotland.

“For many, lockdown has heightened their connection with the countryside and with the farmers who worked tirelessly to feed the nation during the pandemic,” said RHASS chairman, Bill Gray.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“RHASS directors feel now is a good time to reach out to those who do not work in our sector, but value our way of life, and ask for support so we can continue our charitable work.

“As a charity, we have a duty to maximise the impact of our activities in rural Scotland and we will continue to look at innovative ways to help us achieve this. This is the first time we have reached out to a non-agricultural audience and we will be interested to see the outcome.”