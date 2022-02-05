Renewed hope for pig producers

The acquisition of the Quality Pork Processors (QPP) site by the Dumfries-based Browns Food Group was applauded yesterday following problems over the past twelve months which had included a plant closure due to Covid followed by the loss of its licence to export pig products to China.

Operating as a collaboration between processors Pilgrims Pride UK and the producer co-operatives, Scottish Pig Producers (SPP), and Scotlean, throughput had been reduced and prices paid to producers cut to a level which, it was claimed last summer, threatened the entire Scottish pig sector.

A spokesperson for Browns said the move would ensure a promising future for Scottish pork while supporting the existing established markets, adding that the completion of the sale would be followed by the seamless transition of QPP into the Browns Food Group.

Andy McGowan, managing director of Scottish Pig Producers welcomed the news stating it would give long-term market security for our hard-pressed pig farmers:

“It allows us to get back to doing what we do best – family farms cooperating to provide the Scottish public with affordable, nutritious, high quality food.”