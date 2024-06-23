This year’s show came to a close on Sunday

Having run successfully for over two centuries, the Royal Highland Show remains the biggest fundraising event for RHASS, Scotland’s leading agricultural charity.David Tennant, Head of Show for RHASS said: “This year we have seen the show return in all its glory, and it has been a true delight to see generations from across the agricultural community come together to celebrate their great achievements, learnings, stories and make new memories, just as it has been to see visitors and families enjoy all that the Show has to offer.“It's great to see the ticketing strategy that was implemented in 2022 in its third year produce a record £3.3million gross ticket return. With more tickets available to the general public than ever, it’s fantastic to see the demand has been met with strong ticket sales.“While the Show is renowned for its historic and traditional aspects, namely the livestock competitions and parades, over the years we have developed it so far beyond that, and every year we build and grow on the last with an ever-increasing focus on sustainability while ensuring we continue to elevate the visitor experience.“I’d like to thank everyone for playing their part, from our members, exhibitors and competitors to our staff and members of the public, for helping to make the 2024 Royal Highland Show a truly unforgettable event!”One of the more prestigious awards at the show, the Queen’s Cup, which was presented by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 1960 to commemorate her presidency of the Royal Highland Show, was, this year, awarded to the Dairy Section with the Laird family scooping the coveted prize for the second year in a row. They are only the second family to do so and the third to win it for a second time.But the food and drink scene at Scotland’s Larder also put on an impressive spread.More than 800 exhibitors, stretching across food, drink, clothing, artisanal crafts and agri-trade were in attendance.There were several new events held at the show, including new milk and cream classes in the Scottish Dairy Championships.Champion Milk Exhibit was awarded to Jolly Jersey, and Champion Cream Exhibit to Park Farm Dairy.The competition saw 140 types of ice creams and sorbets judged, and Equi’s ice cream took home the esteemed titles of Overall Champion Ice-cream and Overall Dairy Produce Champion for their vanilla ice-cream.Following on the from the title event of last year’s show, the Golden Shears, the world sheep shearing championship, the show this year hosted a new ladies shearing category which was won by Emily Te Kapa.