Record price for Suffolk ram

Shrewsbury breeders, Phil and Russell Poole of the Salopian flock saw their ram lamb knocked down at the new breed record price to Cheshire breeders, Boden and Davies of the Sportsman flock - who last year sold the Texel tup Sportsman Double Diamond for the world record price of 350,000 gns – and Robert Jenkinson of the Dunfell flock in Cumbria.

The Suffolk sale topper was by Solwaybank Rock Solid and out of an Irongray Black Magic sired Stockton ewe which had herself lifted the Royal Welsh Show Breed Champion as both a Ewe Lamb and Shearling Ewe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ram lamb beat the previous Suffolk record price of 90,000 gns which had stood since 2004.

Other top prices of the day saw 48,000gns made by a lamb from MJW Priestley, Limestone selling in a four way split to Messrs Lathangie, Pyeston; Messrs Black, Collessie; Messrs Stuart, Birness; and Messrs Wallace, Claycrop.

S Craft, Lakeview saw his trade top at 40,000 gns, selling to Messrs Taylor, Ballynacannon; Messrs Barbour, Solwaybank; and an undisclosed buyer.

As well as buying the sale topper, Boden & Davies, Sportsmans also sold to 40,000 gns, this one going to J Sharp, Hawshill

JA Gibb, Cairnton made 30,000gns, selling to D McMenamin, Mullinvale; J G Douglas, Cairness; with the vendor retaining an equal share.