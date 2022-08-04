Record numbers turn out for Banchory Show

A combination of the favourable weather and the 200th anniversary of the first show in 1822 ensured a record crowd to enjoy the livestock judging in the morning followed by a packed afternoon programme in the main ring, including the grand parade of champions and March of Time demonstration to mark the show’s rich history.

Descendants of two of the main founders of the Deeside Agricultural Association, James Burnett of Crathes and Andrew Farquharson of Finzean were on hand to present the championship trophies and presentations were made to three show stalwarts, current honorary president, David Martin, Stonehaven, and two former honorary presidents, Leonard McIntosh, Durris, and Duncan Begg, Inverbervie, in recognition of their combined service to the show totalling 175 years, and still actively involved in running the show, along with John Jamieson, Stonehaven, who has now retired after over 50 years on the organising committee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With women now playing a greater part in the traditionally male-dominated farming industry, it was highly appropriate that the show had its first woman president, Mrs June Barclay, Harestone, Banchory, and all 46 judges in the various cattle, sheep and horse and pony sections were women.

Still key members of the organising committee of the Banchory Show with a combined service of 175 years (l-r) David Martin, honorary president (54 years) and two former honorary presidents, Duncan Begg, show erection convener (61 years) and Leonard McIntosh, trade stands convener (62 years)

Mrs Barclay paid warm tribute to all the volunteers who ensure the success of the show every year.

“It was great to have the show back after a two-year absence because of Covid restrictions and we were delighted to welcome such a large ringside audience for our anniversary show,” said Mrs Barclay.

“The organisation of the show is great team effort.”

It was also memorable day for the Barclay family with husband, Neil, and son, Stuart, carrying off the coveted “champion of champions” award with their interbreed beef and Charolais champion, the 22 month old home-bred heifer, Harestone Paradise, a daughter of Balthayock Minstrel.

The Barclay family’s Charolais champion which went on to win the interbreed beef cattle championship and the “champion of champions” award

To cap a successful day, the Barclay’s also took the reserve Charolais championship with a home-bred five year old cow, Harestone Mamma Mia, by Maerdy Dublin.

Another local family captured the reserve “champion of champions” award and interbreed sheep championship which went to Roy and Gillian Adam’s Deeview Texels with their breed champion, a home-bred gimmer by Sportsmans Cannonball which was also sheep interbreed champion at Echt Show.

The Adams run a flock of 20 ewes and Banchory and Echt are the only two shows they have competed at this year.

There was another success in the Texel ring for the Barclays who took the reserve championship with a ewe lamb.

The interbreed sheep championship went to the Texel champion shown by Roy and Gillian Adams and family from Banchory

The strongest competition as always in the cattle lines was in the commercial cattle section where top honours went to Michael Robertson, Fodderletter, Tomintoul, who repeated his Echt championship success with a 17 month old Limousin cross heifer, Cinderella, brought north from a sale in Skipton.

With 17 entries forward, the redoubtable Blair Duffton from Huntly went home with a clutch of awards in the commercial cattle section including the reserve championship with the 20 month old Limousin cross heifer, Truffles, champion of champions at New Deer Show, and the special prizes for the best group of three and best pair.

Best in the heavy horse classes was the Clydesdale champion from Jim Greenhill from Letham with his two year old filly, Tulloes Emily, which has won at several shows so far this season.

The reserve Clydesdale championship went to Jim Ingram, Drumoak, with his home-bred yearling filly, Barns Lady Joanne, by Collessie Highlander and out of a mare by the Canadian-bred sire, Ben Franklin, which was first in her class at Echt Show.

Both the champion and reserve are destined for the World Clydesdale Show which is coming to Aberdeen for the first time in October.

Other local championship winners in the livestock classes included –

Cattle - Ken and Margaret Howie, Cairnton, Dess (reserve Aberdeen-Angus), Miller Farms, Midmar (Limousin champion and reserve), Stewart Youngson, Echt (British Blue), Euan and Michelle Greenlaw Strathdon (reserve British Blue), David Watson, Durris (Salers), Jamie McIntyre, Echt (reserve Salers), Ross and Kirsten Williams, Tarland (reserve Beef Shorthorn), Jim Smith, Torphins (champion carcase cattle and reserve)